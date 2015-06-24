Gatorade's top doctor says you should do these 3 things after every workout

Whether it’s 10 miles on a bike or a round of heavy lifting, you absolutely have to take care of yourself after a workout. But what’s the best post-workout routine? We talked to Gatorade’s top sports scientist to get some answers.

Produced by Matt Johnston

Follow BI Video: On Facebook

For More Science Videos: Subscribe to our Science Channel on YouTube

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.