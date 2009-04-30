The vote on whether to split the chairmanship at Bank of America (BAC) is too close to call and is heading to a recount. Exciting!



The news was reported on Twitter by Fox Biz anchor Connell McShane.

While we wait for the results — which might not come until tomorrow — check out The Deal’s account of the annual shareholder meeting.

Basically it sounds like a pretty typical event. The only people who show up at these things are old folks and crazies. Someone even read a psalm

Developing.

