This voicemail message appears to be a death threat to a Conservative MP

Conservative MP Lucy Allan received a death threat on her voicemail earlier this week. The recording, which was handed to London radio station LBC, appears to contain the voice of a man warning Allan that someone is going to kill her. In the message a voice is heard saying:

I just would like to tell you that someone’s going to f—— kill you, you ******* *****. I hope you die.

You can listen to the recording below.



MPs always get crank letters and email — it goes with the job. But they have received an unusually large amount of threats recently because the country is sharply divided over the decision to start military action against ISIS in Syria.

Allan got herself into a lot of trouble earlier this week after she posted an abusive letter on Facebook that she claimed was sent to her by “Rusty, from Dawley.” The letter concluded with the threat, “Unless you die.” However, a man called Rusty Shackleford publicly responded to Allan, saying that while he wrote the letter, he did not include the “unless you die” conclusion.

Allan admitted in another post that she had added the additional line to the letter, though she also claimed it was sent to her by someone else. She apologised for the mistake, but said she thought the conflation was understandable given the general level of abuse she was receiving:

I have acknowledged that a recent Facebook posting made by me drew upon two separate anonymous communications sent to me. In conflating elements of the two communications, I created a misleading impression, for which I have apologised. In the climate of intimidation created by the sort of cyber abuse to which MPs of all parties are now commonly subjected, on a daily basis, I believe that this error was understandable.

Allan has reported the recording to the police.

