Insane Photo Shows Record Wildfire Engulfing Two Wisconsin Counties

Northern Wisconsin just experienced its largest forest fire in 33 years, as 9,026 acres of forest, along with about 50 buildings, were destroyed, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.



The state’s Department of Natural Resources snapped this insane aerial photo of the damage:

Authorities say it’s now been contained.

They made no mention of climate change in discussing the cause of the fire.

But according to the Journal Sentinel:

Though Douglas and Bayfield counties remained snow covered just two weeks ago, the snow melted and there was a rapid transition from winter conditions to warm temperatures, said Kevin Huyck, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Duluth.

A study conducted by the Department of Agriculture [PDF] suggested that climate change could double the land burnt by wildfires by 2050.

Either way, forest fires are probably not supposed to go down like this.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.