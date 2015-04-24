This simple trick lets you record as much Snapchat video as you want

If you find yourself constrained by Snapchat’s 10-second video recording limit, iOS users at least have a super-simple workaround, as spotted on Twitter.
Just double-tap the Home button twice to bring up the iPhone’s multitasking view, and it will keep recording forever. When you want to stop recording, just click back into the app. It’s that simple.
Just look how strongly I feel about it (and note the 27 seconds on the timer):
There are a couple of caveats. First, as the Verge noticed, the quality suffers after ten seconds of recording, so buyer beware. Second, it only works for adding videos to your Snapchat Story — if you try to send it to a friend, you’ll be subject to the same 10-second limit.
