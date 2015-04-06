US

It's dangerously easy to record Snapchats without the other person knowing

Will Wei

The whole point of Snapchat is to share photos and videos that disappear immediately after viewing. If you take a screenshot of a Snapchat, the app will notify the sender. Problem is, there’s an easy way to circumvent this. Find out how you can record photos and videos sent through Snapchat without alerting the sender.

Produced by Will Wei

Follow BI Video: On Facebook

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.