A Record Amount Of Livestock Was Slaughtered Last Month

Photo: Flickr

Record amounts of red meat and pork were produced in August, according to new USDA data.Commercial red meat production for the United States totaled 4.39 billion pounds in August, up 2 per cent from the 4.30 billion pounds produced in August 2011.



That is a record, the USDA says.

Lamb led the way, climbing 8 per cent from August 2011 to 14.2 million pounds yielded. Sheep slaughter totaled 200,500 head, 1 per cent above last year. The average live weight was 142 pounds, up 10 pounds from August a year ago.

Pork was a close second, rising 6 per cent from last year to 2 billion pounds. Hog slaughter totaled 9.94 million head, up 4 per cent from August 2011.

Beef and veal both saw modest declines.

Not surprisingly, August placements in feedlots declined 11 per cent to their second-lowest level ever recorded, to 2.00 million.

