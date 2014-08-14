This Is What Record Rainfall Did To New York's Roads [PHOTOS]

The massive rains that hit the New York area Wednesday caused significant flooding in Suffolk County, east of New York City.

The rainfall was record-setting.

So much rain fell during such a short time that the region’s roadways were inundated.

Numerous drivers had to abandon their cars or wait for rescue workers to lend an assist.

The flooding completely shut down whole swaths of the road system and made the morning commute a mess for lots of motorists.

