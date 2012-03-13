Record Low Volume is Setting Up The Market For A Crash

As of noon on Monday the NYSE is headed for the lowest daily volume of the year.



The Vix is falling with the low turnover.

It’s pushing the levels we last saw in May – August of last year. (See Zero Hedge for details Link)

I can’t imagine a worse status quo. We have complacent markets. Turnover and liquidity are drying up. The market’s ability to absorb a shock of any kind is weak.

There is going to be a shock; there always is. The vulnerable stock market is due for a correction. I’m just wondering what the shock will be that brings it on.

Photo: Bruce Krasting

