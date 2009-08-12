Record Labels Prepare New Digital Format To Rival Apple's

Nicholas Carlson
  • GM to test selling cars on eBay [WSJ]
  • 11 things you’ll never hear an angel investor say [VentureBeat]
  • Ustream.tv raises another $2 million [Contentinople]
  • Microsoft doubles cashback awards to Bing users [SEL]
  • Hitler is displeased with the Facebook-FriendFeed deal [TechCrunch]
  • Google offers people a chance to opt-out [Blogoscoped]
  • Major labels are preparing a new digital format [The Guardian]
  • Old people like the BlackBerry Tour [MediaMemo]
  • Microsoft to put Office on Nokia phones [CNET]

