Apple Says It Got Record Pre-Orders For The IPhone 6

Steve Kovach/Business Insider The iPhone 6 in a display case at Apple’s launch event.

Apple received a record number of pre-orders for the new iPhone 6,the company told Ina Fried of Re/code in a statement.

However, Apple did not report specific numbers. It usually announces initial iPhone sales after the first full weekend of availability for a new model. The iPhone 6 goes on sale Sept. 19.

Pre-orders began Friday at midnight Pacific, but there were a lot of problems. Apple’s site was down for a bit. Other carrier partners’ websites including T-Mobile and Sprint were having problems too.

The iPhone 6 Plus, the larger of the two new iPhone models, is sold out for pre-orders but you can probably still get it if you go to the store on launch day. If you want to order the Plus online, you might have to wait until October or later for it to ship.

