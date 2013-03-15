The Greek Unemployment Nightmare Continues To Get Worse

Photo: flickr/justalexanders

Greek unemployment hit 26.4 per cent last quarter, a new record according to AP.It was 2.6 points higher than Q3 2012 and 5.7 per cent higher than Q4 2011.



The figure ticked an astonishing 57.8 per cent among Greek youth.

Negotiations between Greek leaders and the EU-IMF-ECB “troika” have ground to a halt as lingering disagreements over federal job cuts, VAT levels and property taxes put off a scheduled meeting for the second consecutive week, according to I Kathimerini.

