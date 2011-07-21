Photo: Wikimedia Commons

There’s one area of finance that’s doing well, and that’s retail finance.American Express is at a 52-week high, and a quick look at its earnings report takes away any mystery of that.



The headline: American Express Second Quarter EPS from Continuing Operations up 27% to $1.07; Revenues Rise 12% on Record Cardmember Spending

From the report:

“Cardmember spending was at an all-time high, growing 18 per cent (15 per cent adjusted for foreign exchange conversions) and we saw broad-based strength across the consumer, small business and corporate sectors globally. While net interest income was down from last year because of a lower yield on our portfolio, cardmember borrowing rose 2 per cent, reversing the pattern of the past couple of years.

