23 of the most iconic record-breaking songs in music history

The very first song to ever take the No. 1 spot on the Hot 100 was Ricky Nelson’s “Poor Little Fool” in August 1958. Ricky Nelson in September 1958. AP The Billboard Hot 100 didn’t exist until 1958, though it has since become a part of any music fan’s life. The very first song to earn the distinction of Hot 100 chart-topper was “Poor Little Fool” by teen idol and star of “The Adventures of Ozzie and Harriet,” Ricky Nelson. Listen to “Poor Little Fool” here.

The song with the longest journey to No. 1 is none other than “All I Want for Christmas Is You” by Mariah Carey, which took 35 (non-consecutive) weeks and 25 years to reach the top of the charts. Carey in festive attire. Mariah Carey/YouTube “All I Want for Christmas Is You” is easily the most popular modern Christmas song. It was released in 1994 from Carey’s album “Merry Christmas.” However, it wasn’t until 2019 that it became a full-blown Hot 100 No. 1, after entering the top 10 in 2017 and reaching No. 3 in 2018. Listen to “All I Want for Christmas Is You” here.

Olivia Rodrigo’s 2021 smash hit “Drivers License” has broken numerous records. Olivia Rodrigo. Jason Mendez/Getty Images Rodrigo’s debut single “Drivers License” captivated the world in the beginning of 2021 and broke multiple records. Most notably, it broke Spotify’s record for most single-day streams for a non-holiday song ( and then broke its own record the next day ), had the biggest first week ever on Spotify and Amazon Music, and made Rodrigo the first artist born in the 21st century to debut atop the Billboard Hot 100 and the youngest person to debut at No. 1. As Spotify told Billboard, “We’ve never seen anything like this.” Listen to “Drivers License” here.

The shortest song to ever hit No. 1 is Maurice Williams & the Zodiacs’ “Stay,” which is just a minute and 38 seconds long. Maurice Williams & the Zodiacs. GAB Archive/Redferns/Getty Images No, “Old Town Road” isn’t the shortest song to top the US charts — though it was the shortest song in 54 years . But “Stay” earned the title of shortest song to ever hit No. 1, with a length of just 98 seconds. Listen to “Stay” here.

The Nicki Minaj remix of “Say So” gave the rapper her first No. 1 hit, earning her the record for the longest wait for a first Hot 100 No. 1, by amount of songs. It was her 109th song to chart on the Hot 100. Nicki Minaj. Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images It’s been 10 years since the rapper notched her first entry on the Billboard Hot 100. Over the last decade, she’s become one of the most prolific rappers of our time, but it took a full decade and 109 total entries for Minaj to top the the charts . She finally earned the top spot due to her appearance on a remixed version of Doja Cat’s “Say So,” giving her the longest wait from first Hot 100 entry to No. 1 song. Listen to “Say So” here.

“WAP,” the collaboration between Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion, broke many records. For one, it became the first female rap collaboration to debut at No. 1. Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion in ‘WAP.’ YouTube/Atlantic With “WAP,” Cardi B became the first female rapper to have No. 1 songs in two different decades (“Bodak Yellow,” “I Like It,” and “Girls Like You” all topped the charts in the 2010s). She also extended her record as the female rapper with the most No. 1 hits (four), and, as stated, the song became the first female rap collab to debut atop the charts, as both the Nicki Minaj remix of “Say So” and the Beyoncé remix of “Savage” also hit the top of the charts this year. Also, according to Billboard, with 93 million streams, “WAP” has the “greatest ever [numbers] for a song in its first week of release.” Listen to “WAP” here.

Bing Crosby’s “White Christmas” holds the Guinness World Record for the best-selling single of all time. Bing Crosby in 1944. AP Images According to Guinness, this iconic Christmas tune is the best-selling single of all time , with an estimated 50 million copies sold around the world. “White Christmas” earned this honor in 2012, 70 years after its release. Listen to “White Christmas” here.