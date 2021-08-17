23 of the most iconic record-breaking songs in music history

- These songs couldn’t be more different, but they have one thing in common: They’re record breakers.
- Mariah Carey is the first person to have No. 1s in four different decades.
- The Weeknd just broke a record held by Imagine Dragons since 2014: the longest-running Hot 100 song.
However, it wasn’t until 2019 that it became a full-blown Hot 100 No. 1, after entering the top 10 in 2017 and reaching No. 3 in 2018.
Over her career, she’s had 19 songs top the charts.
Now, just a year later, he’s had five more, pushing him way past Madonna’s previous record of 38.
It first reached the top of the Hot 100 in April 2019 and remained there for a record-shattering 19 weeks until August, making it the longest-running No. 1 song of all time.
The song reached the top spot on December 2, 1995 and remained there for 16 weeks until March 16, 1996. It held the record for longest-running No. 1 for 23 years until it was surpassed by “Old Town Road” — though “Despacito” came close by tying the record in 2017.
It was also Billboard’s biggest song of 2020.
As Spotify told Billboard, “We’ve never seen anything like this.”
Over the next six decades, Helms failed to chart another song, until January 2019 when his iconic Christmas jam “Jingle Bell Rock” made it to No. 8 — 62 years after it was written. In 2020, it rose to a new peak, reaching No. 3.
It means Helms holds the record for the longest gap between a musician’s first appearance on the Hot 100 and their first top 10 hit.
Also, according to Billboard, with 93 million streams, “WAP” has the “greatest ever [numbers] for a song in its first week of release.”
But they set the record with “Can’t Buy Me Love,” which marked their third consecutive No. 1, and it made them the only act before or since to replace themselves twice.
The video also broke the record for the most viewers of a premiere of a video on YouTube, with 3.9 million concurrent viewers, according to Guinness.
With the release, they broke their own records. In August 2020, BTS released their first English-only song, “Dynamite.” The music video amassed a staggering 101.1 million views in just 24 hours of its release, breaking their own record over a year after they set it with their song, “Boy With Luv,” featuring Halsey.
In November 2020, the band received a Grammy nod for “Dynamite” for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance.