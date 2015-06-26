3 huge movies at the box office this weekend may lead to a record-breaking month

With “Family Guy” creator Seth MacFarlane‘s latest movie “Ted 2” hitting theatres this weekend, an already fruitful June box office may become historic.

On the heels of the incredible openings for “Jurassic World” and “Inside Out,” The Wrap is reporting that with “Ted 2” in the mix, June 2015 might become the highest-grossing month in box office history.

June has earned $US920 million to date, according to Rentrak from The Wrap story, and if projections for this weekend are correct, it could surpass the $US1.39 billion record held by July of 2011.

Back then the big hitters were “Harry Potter and the Deathly Hollows: Part 2” and “Captain America: The First Avenger.“

“Ted 2,” the raunchy comedy reteaming Mark Wahlberg with a foul-mouthed CGI teddy bear (voiced by MacFarlane), is tracking to make between $US50 and $US55 million this weekend. “Jurassic World” and “Inside Out” should also land around that range, according to The Wrap.

So along with the potential of making the month the biggest grosser ever, it will be fascinating to see which of the three will take the number one spot this weekend.

“I think whoever gets to $US55 million will take it,” Exhibitor Relations senior analyst Jeff Bock told The Wrap, “but we might not know until Monday.”

“Jurassic Word” earned the highest-grossing opening weekend of all time when it came out June 12. It’s since continued to break records, including now being the fastest movie to hit $US1 billion in sales worldwide.

“Inside Out” is the first Pixar film to not open number one its opening weekend. But that doesn’t seem to matter now. It’s opened at $US91 million last weekend, blowing past its $US60 million projection. It now holds the record for biggest original box office debut.

