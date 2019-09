On the 60th anniversary of the first successful ascent of Mount Everest, Russian daredevil Valery Rozov BASE jumped — i.e. a parachute jump from a fixed point — off the north face.



At 7,220 meters, it was the highest BASE jump ever.

Check it out:



