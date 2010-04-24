Record 21% Of Americans Think They'll Get Canned In The Next Year

Payrolls may finally be creeping higher, but Americans are more scared than ever of losing their jobs.



Gallup’s poll of employed Americans found that 21% think it is likely they will be laid off in the next year. Only 38% are confident they won’t be laid off. Both indicators are at record levels and getting worse.

Rising fear shows the average American does not believe in the recovery.

Don’t miss: 12 Reasons Americans Are Incredibly Angry About The State Of The U.S. Economy

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.