A Great White Shark's Tooth Looks Like A Peanut Compared To Megalodon's

Megalodon was a humongous prehistoric shark that was 10 times bigger than a Tyrannosaurus rex and ate whales.
The marine beast first terrorized our oceans around 17 million years ago, according to a Discovery Channel “Shark Week” special about the predator.
In spite of Discovery’s partly-fictionalized documentary — which asks viewers to believe that Megalodon is still alive — most scientists agree that Megalodon went extinct roughly 2 million years ago.
Consider us lucky.
With 276 teeth, each 7 inches in length, the film calls Megalodon’s mouth “one of nature’s most deadly creations.”
Megalodon could crush a whale’s skull, clamping down on its victim with more than 35,000 pounds of force, according to the film.
Below is a screen grab of a fossilized tooth from a Great White shark (left) compared to a fossilized tooth from Megalodon:
And here’s a reconstruction of a Megalodon jaw, made by American zoologist Bashford Dean in 1909. An entire man can fit comfortably inside!
