US

Something is about to happen to Afghanistan's abandoned palace named 'abode of peace'

Jessica Orwig

The Darul Aman Palace was once a grand building that overlooked Afghanistan’s capital, Kabul. Today, it’s crumbling remains reveal a disturbed and violent past. But now, after standing empty for decades, Afghanistan will begin reconstructing the palace to its former, magnificent self, according to Stars and Stripes

Produced by Jessica Orwig

Follow BI Video: On Twitter

 

 

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.