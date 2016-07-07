Something is about to happen to Afghanistan's abandoned palace named 'abode of peace'

The Darul Aman Palace was once a grand building that overlooked Afghanistan’s capital, Kabul. Today, it’s crumbling remains reveal a disturbed and violent past. But now, after standing empty for decades, Afghanistan will begin reconstructing the palace to its former, magnificent self, according to Stars and Stripes.

