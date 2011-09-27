Pocket Robots Will Take Point In Marine Assaults

Photo: Recon Robotics

It is no kind of fun being the first man through the door and into an unknown room. Not knowing if you’re going to be shot at and return fire, or find a surprised resident going about his business — the process is as taxing as it is intense.Looking to cut down on the surprise factor in these operations the Marine Corps has introduced tossable robots that troops can throw through doors, windows, onto roofs, and around corners.



Onboard cameras safely relay

Photo: iRobot

video back to a small handheld screen for Marines to review before making their assault.More than 100 robots are scheduled for deployment within the year with more to come as Marines become trained in using the new device.

The Recon Scout XT robot by Recon Robotics weighs 1.2 pounds and is small enough to fit into a pocket. With the monitor it weighs less than three pounds.

The XT can survive a 30-foot drop onto concrete, a throw of more than 120-feet, and can be submerged under water for five-minutes.

