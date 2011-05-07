4 Conversation-Starting Books

Here’s an updated list of recommended books, in case you’re looking for exciting ideas as to what you should download and read next.



Publishing is not dead, by the way — we’re reading more than ever as a population, it’s just the format that has changed. And we don’t trust “mainstream media” recommendations as much as we used to, which is a good thing.

I certainly don’t rely on mainstream media for my book recommendations any more. Of the past 5 books I’ve read, only 1 was the result of a mainstream media mention piquing my curiosity. The other 3 were from Internet articles/mentions, and the other was a personal recommendation from a friend.

If you haven’t yet, start here and check out my list of four great books every person interested in building wealth or dating better people should have on the bookshelf or Kindle reader.

Here’s the second instalment of recommendations:

1. Breaking Open The Head — Written by Daniel Pinchbeck, who I’ve interviewed on here before, this is a fascinating look at shamanic cultures around the world and a first-hand account of psychedelic drug exploration. Even conservative readers who have never tried psychedelics before — and don’t intend to — will find this one to be a non-stop page turner, and a great conversation topic with the right friend.

2. Predictably Irrational — Dan Ariely’s brilliant and highly engaging book on social psychology. If you own a business, web site, or work in marketing, many of the theories explored will intrigue you, and can even boost your bottom line. As with Breaking Open The Head, I read this one from cover to cover in only a couple days.

3. Dirty Little Secrets of Buzz — Written by yours truly, I had intended this to be the definitive guide to becoming famous online. I’m no longer interested in being well-known on the Internet, but a number of readers have taken the blueprint shared in there to attain large amounts of mass media attention. So it works. (Even though the book is now part of my past, but I’m not ashamed of it — it was a fun period of time, and it was cool to interview ‘Internet celebrities’ and figure out what made them resonate and go viral. I have a novel coming out I’m very excited about, but don’t hold your breath, as it will be a while before it hits shelves.)

4. Physics of the Future — I’ve always been a fan of Michio Kaku’s writing style, which is why his latest book is recommended here. Like his previous books, he explores future technologies that could change everyday life in big ways — yet he has the gift of explaining complex concepts in layman’s terms, keeping you on the same page, so to speak.

