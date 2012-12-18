Now You Can Buy Home Decor Made From The Debris Of Hurricane Sandy

Downed trees, ruined buildings, and a whole lot of trash continue to be a major problem for New York residents still cleaning up after Hurricane Sandy. But NYC design writer Jennifer Gorsche saw more than just trash — she saw an opportunity for the design community to come together and raise money for Sandy victims.



Gorsche contacted her friends and colleagues who were furniture designers and asked them to create home items made from found Sandy debris to be auctioned off for charity.

What started as a small idea soon grew into a coalition of 24 designers and a silent auction. Called Reclaim NYC, artists and designers have submitted everything from table tops to wall art made from storm refuse, all to raise money for storm recovery.

The auction will be held at Ligne Roset’s SoHo Showroom on December 19 from 7-9pm. Space is limited, so be sure to RSVP on the event page, and check out participating designers and their creations at Reclaim NYC’s Facebook.

See some of the designs to be auctioned off below.

Photo: Daniel Moyer

