TikTok video dare showing a car parked on railway crossing branded 'staggeringly stupid and dangerous' by police

Network Rail Screenshot of TikTok user Liam JH Photography’s video featuring a black Volkswagen Scirocco parked on Oaks level crossing at Bromley Cross, Bolton in Greater Manchester, UK.

The police are investigating a TikTok video showing a car parked on a railway line in Greater Manchester in the UK.

The 14-second clip features a black Volkswagen Scirocco parked vertically on the tracks with the caption: “Would you take the risk to take the photograph no one else would?” emblazoned over it.

The footage from Oaks level crossing at Bromley Cross, Bolton, was filmed by TikTok user Liam JH Photography whose page has 11,000 followers and is full of flash cars in various urban locations.

Railway trespassing holds a $US1,358 fine in the UK and train obstruction is punishable by up to two years in prison.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

A reckless TikTok video showing a car parked on a railway line in Greater Manchester in the UK is being investigated by the police.

The 14-second clip features a black Volkswagen Scirocco parked vertically on the tracks with the caption: “Would you take the risk to take the photograph no one else would?” and a camera on a tripod.

Phil James, Network Rail’s North-West route director, said in a press release from Thursday: “The danger this person has put themselves and passengers in is sheer stupidity at a staggering level.

“Trespassing on the railway is a crime, as is endangering the lives of rail users. No one should ever trespass on to the railway â€” so for it to be used as a backdrop for a photoshoot beggars belief.



Read More: TikTok is the top branding platform for reaching young consumers, according to a new survey of 52 ad buyers who control $US14.7 billion in spend



“Lives could so easily have been lost by this reckless behaviour and we will be working closely with British Transport Police to make sure the person responsible for the video is brought to justice.”

The footage from Oaks level crossing at Bromley Cross, Bolton, was filmed by a TikTok user whose page has 11,000 followers and is full of expensive cars in various urban locations.

Inspector Becky Warren from British Transport Police added in the same press release: “There is simply no excuse for not following safety procedures at level crossings,” she continued, “The behaviour shown by the individuals in this video is incredibly dangerous and reckless â€” no picture or video is worth risking your life for.”

Railway trespassing holds a $US1,358 fine in the UK and train obstruction is also punishable by up to two years in prison.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.