Reckitt Benckiser IR Director Appoints From Within

Reckitt Benckiser, the FTSE 100-listed household goods company, has announced the appointment of Richard Joyce as its new investor relations director, effective from September.

Joyce will take over from Joanna Speed, who has decided to stand down from her role at Reckitt Benckiser to pursue other career opportunities, according to a statement from the company in May.

An internal appointment, Joyce has been director of financial reporting at Reckitt Benckiser for the last three years.

To support Joyce in his new role, Reckitt Benckiser has hired the company’s former head of IR Tom Corran to work as a part-time consultant for one year.



