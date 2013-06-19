5 Tasty Recipes With 5 Ingredients Or Less

Cooking doesn’t have to be complicated.



We stumbled on a /r/AskReddit thread that asked the genius question: What is the best recipe you know that uses 5 ingredients or less?

Inspired, we put together a list of the five best suggestions and ranked them in order of ingredients. Keep scrolling down to see the super easy courses that we’re going to try for ourselves this weekend.

“GREAT BREAKFAST”: 4 Ingredients

1 bread slice

Egg

Bacon

Cheese (grated)

Grease a muffin tray, and line each hole with a piece of bread. Crack an egg into it, add some bacon and cheese, and put it in the oven until the egg is cooked. (via Pianoangel420 on /r/AskReddit)

“Butterfinger Pie”: 4 Ingredients

Brick of cream cheese (room temperature)

12 oz tub of Cool Whip

6 standard Butterfinger bars, crushed

Graham cracker pie crust

Mix first three ingredients together, reserving one crushed candy bar to sprinkle on top of the pie. Put mixture in crust and chill for a few hours. (via randomfemale on /r/Cooking)

“Best Tomato Sauce EVER”: 3 Ingredients

28 ounces whole peeled tomatoes from a can (San Marzano, if you can find them)

5 tablespoons unsalted butter

1 medium-sized yellow onion, peeled and halved

Put all ingredients in a heavy saucepan over medium heat. Bring the sauce to a simmer then lower the heat to keep the sauce at a slow, steady simmer for about 45 minutes, or until droplets of fat float free of the tomatoes. Stir occasionally, crushing the tomatoes against the side of the pot with a wooden spoon.

Remove from heat, discard the onion, and keep warm while you prepare your pasta.

Serve with spaghetti, with or without grated Parmesan cheese. (submitted via SmittenKitchen.com)

“Amazing Pizza Dough”: 2 Ingredients

1 1/2 cup of self-rising flour

1 cup of natural Greek yogurt

Mix together, put on a pizza tin, and cook at 400 degrees for 35 minutes or until golden brown. You can also add olive oil and spices on top before cooking. (via miraclerandy on /r/AskReddit)

“Ice Cream Strawberry Bread”: 2 Ingredients

3 cups melted strawberry ice cream

2 1/4 cups self-rising flour

Combine ingredients and pour into greased bread pan. Bake in oven for about 60 minutes at 350 degrees. (via airforcehusband on /r/food)

You can do this with any flavour of ice cream, like pumpkin ice cream for ice cream pumpkin bread.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.