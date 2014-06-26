The City That's Hosting The US-Germany Game Is Flooded, And It Looks Like Utter Chaos

A torrential rainstorm in the Brazilian beach town of Recife is wreaking havoc on the city hours before the U.S.-Germany World Cup game on Thursday.

Al Jazeera’s Gabriel Elizondo reports that the storm has dropped 25% of the average monthly rainfall in the last 24 hours alone.

Reporters and fans are reportedly having trouble getting to the Arena Pernambuco, which is about an hour outside the city, because the roads are flooded.

The photos are insane:











This has disaster written all over it. Here some #usmnt fans look for high ground. No idea how theyll get to stadium pic.twitter.com/Cbc8YEVss8

— Rick Maese (@RickMaese) June 26, 2014

Torrential rain causes flooding and travel chaos in Recife ahead of #USA v #GER #WorldCup pic.twitter.com/7EyrcJFZp8

— David McDonnell (@DiscoMirror) June 26, 2014

Not kidding Recife is under water. Will be extremely difficult for everyone to get to stadium hour outside the city. #USAvsGER

— Taylor Twellman (@TaylorTwellman) June 26, 2014

Good thing we brought life jackets… pic.twitter.com/0JM6dqxQOS

— Jeremy Schaap (@JeremySchaap) June 26, 2014

The water is at least 2 feet high in Recife. pic.twitter.com/giH6h7pib1

— Sam Borden (@SamBorden) June 26, 2014

The few, the proud, the very very wet. That’s a road not a river. pic.twitter.com/ZcDJKQFaSD

— Chris Jones (@MySecondEmpire) June 26, 2014

Thinking Recife should have built sewers and roads instead of a stadium an “hour” outside of city. Approaching debacle-level chaos.

— Chris Jones (@MySecondEmpire) June 26, 2014

Recife is sometimes referred to as Brazil’s Venice, owing to its many canals. It has a few more today. #GER #USA pic.twitter.com/kfzhdHxasF

— tariq panja (@tariqpanja) June 26, 2014

Torrential rain in Recife. Streets like rivers. #USAvsGER kicks off in three and a half hours. pic.twitter.com/FedrQnDcW2

— Ben Smith (@BenSmithBBC) June 26, 2014

WHOA MT @StanCollymore: 2 feet of water on the streets of Recife. Hammered it down all morning @talkSPORT #GER v #USA pic.twitter.com/OJUfhgWxeT

— Upper 90 Soccer Show (@Upper90Show) June 26, 2014

There’s no word on how this will affect the game. Martin Rogers of Yahoo reports that if U.S.-Germany had to be postponed because of a waterlogged pitch, Ghana-Portugal would be postponed as well.





