Recession Winners: Cooking Mags

Maybe because people are eating out less, cooking magazines like Martha Stewart’s Everday Food — up 7.8% to around 1 million subscribers — and Every Day With Rachael Ray — up 7.1% to 1.8 million — saw healthy circulation gains during the second half of 2008, according to new numbers from the Audit Bureau of Circulations.



Meanwhile, the gossip rags took it on the chin:

In Touch Weekly shed 29.3% to 899,000 subscribers

Life & Style dropped 30.7% to 472,000

Star fell 10.3% to 1.2 million

National Enquirier fell 11.2% to 891,000

OK! Weekly dropped 2.7% to 910,0000

US Weekly dropped 1.3 % to 1.9 million.

Only People actually grew in the last half year of 2008, up 2% to 3.7 million.

Careful reading too much into circulation numbers as a sign of a magazine’s health, though. The biggest gainer in the second half was Condé Nast’s interior design title, Domino, which grew 54.6% to over a million subscribers over the second six months of 2008 only to shutter in January.

