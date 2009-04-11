Recession Winner: The Handyman

The car parts retailers like Autozone (AZO) have had a good recession, as car owners seek to squeeze every last mile out of their old jalopies, rather than buy new vehicles.



Turns out, there’s a similar phenomenon with people’s homes and offices. This afternoon we placed a call to Richard Shogun, the founder of Spotless Services, a Manhattan-area cleaning and handyman service to gauge the temperature of that business.

Not surprisingly, says Shogun, cleaning services are down. People have more time on their hands or they’re saving money. But handyman services are “more than offsetting” that loss. He’s even had to hire 2 or 3 extra handymen to make up for the endless volume of leads he’s been able to generate through internet, lead-gen advertising. The handyman, he says, are “busy almost every day.”

The most interesting thing, perhaps is not just that the handyman service has been so resilient but that he’s feeling confidence in the business once again — much more so than he was just a couple of months ago.

Green shoots, baby. It’s all about green shoots.

