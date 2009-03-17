Recession Winner: Personal Finance Startup Mint Hits 1 Million Users

The economic collapse has been good to Mint, the personal finance site that tracks your spending, helps you set up budgets, refers you to good credit cards, etc. The company says it added its 1 millionth user yesterday, about a year and a half after its service launched.

We’ll get in touch with CEO Aaron Patzer for a business update soon, but in the meantime, the company says it’s tracking “over $50 billion in transactions, $15 billion in assets and has already identified more than $100 million in potential savings for its users.”

Mint’s investors include Benchmark Capital, Shasta Ventures, and First Round Capital.

