Recession Winner: Peek's $80 'Lo-Fi BlackBerry' Getting Great Ink, Selling

It’s hard to be a gadget company this year: Companies like Best Buy (BBY), Nokia (NOK), and Intel (INTC) are warning that consumer demand for electronics just isn’t there. So it can’t hurt to be cheap, simple, and useful. Which is probably why NYC-based mobile email gadget startup Peek is getting such great press.



In the last week or so, Peek’s made it into Oprah’s O List, U.S. News and World Report, USA Today (twice in one day), and Good Morning America. (Not to mention NYT columnist David Pogue’s slobbering in September.)

We’d initially been sceptical about Peek’s chances: The $100, email-only gadget wasn’t that much cheaper than Palm (PALM) or BlackBerry (RIMM) smartphones that did a lot more for the money, like phone calls, text messaging, Web browsing, etc.

But Peek trimmed its price to $80 (until Thanksgiving or so) at Target stores. And they’re working on making it more useful by adding unlimited text messaging to the gadget. Meanwhile, the economy fell into the toilet. So “cheap and simple” has a captive audience.

Peek cofounder and CEO Amol Sarva tells us sales are going “surprisingly fast” given the “extremely bleak outlook for gadget buying that we keep reading about and hearing from our various partners.” The vast majority of sales are happening at Target stores.

