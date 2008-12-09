Recession Winner: McDonald's (MCD)

Here’s why McDonald’s (MCD) stock is only a few points off its high for the year, as if the market crash hardly happened:



McDonald’s Corporation announced today that global comparable sales increased 7.7% in November. Systemwide sales for McDonald’s worldwide restaurants were up 1.9% for the month, or 9.6% in constant currencies.

“McDonald’s continued strong performance reflects the benefits of our multidimensional approach,” said McDonald’s Chief Executive Officer, Jim Skinner. “Convenient locations, extended hours and quality food at an outstanding value are all reasons why people are choosing McDonald’s.”

U.S. comparable sales increased 4.5% in November due to the strength of McDonald’s market-leading breakfast business, the popularity of the chicken line-up as well as everyday value throughout the menu.

