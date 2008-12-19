Recession Winner: Direct Response Ads (GOOG)

Conventional wisdom has it that when money is tight, marketers like to spend on ads with an easily demonstrated ROI — specifically direct response ads. Well, this time, conventional wisdom is correct — at least according to the latest numbers from Neilsen. They do not include Internet spending, but they do paint a pretty picture for Google and AOL’s Ad.com:
