Recession Winner: Direct Response Ads (GOOG)

Nicholas Carlson

Conventional wisdom has it that when money is tight, marketers like to spend on ads with an easily demonstrated ROI — specifically direct response ads. Well, this time, conventional wisdom is correct — at least according to the latest numbers from Neilsen. They  do not include Internet spending, but they do paint a pretty picture for Google and AOL’s Ad.com:

