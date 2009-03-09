Recession Winner: CNBC

Normally, people turn off CNBC during a recession. Not this time, reports the Times:



An analysis of Nielsen ratings shows that the network’s home audience started to surge in August 2007 as the upheaval began in the credit markets. They peaked in March 2008 when Bear Stearns was sold to JPMorgan Chase in a deal arranged by Washington.

In the first two months of 2009, CNBC averaged 282,000 home viewers at any given time, up from 264,000 in the same period in 2008 and 233,000 in the same period in 2007.

Of course, all those viewers don’t do much good if advertisers aren’t paying to get in front of them. And while CNBC president Mark Hoffman decribes the network’s first quarter as “very strong,” we’re doubtful the people behind Pajama Grams and Snuggies pay quite the same CPMs as the financial sector used to before it splattered.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.