Recession Watch: We're Probably Already In One

New Items: Enough bad news coming from enough industries now that it’s reasonable to think we’re already in a recession (Economists can’t pinpoint recessions without the benefit of hindsight, and most usually start while economists are still predicting that we won’t have one). Of course, whether we are technically in a recession or not is irrelevant–it’s the trend that matters. And the trend is still getting worse. We continue to believe that the growing weakness will eventually hit online advertising, hurting AOL, Yahoo, Google, and others.

Last 24 hours: FedEx cuts outlook, blames higher prices and economic weakness. Starbucks has weak quarter, blames economy and price inflation. Internet Brands reduces size/price of IPO. New York Times reports weak October revenues, especially in retail advertising…

See Also: How Bad Could This Market Crash Get? Very

Overview. We continue to believe we may be in the early stages of a cyclical downturn for advertising and the Internet sector–one that could affect not only start-ups and second-tier players but majors like Time Warner (TWX), Google (GOOG), Yahoo (YHOO), AOL, et al. Such downturns do not begin suddenly, and they are not instantly obvious (except in hindsight). Rather, as with the housing market, the environment changes gradually, over many months, with early signs slowly becoming a steady torrent of bad news.

For two months, we have been tracking data points that we believe illustrate the changing environment. It’s always possible that the worst is over, but these cycles usually take years, not months, to play out. Full timeline after jump.

Timeline

Nov 16: JC Penney cuts outlook, blames economy and housing.

Nov 13: Echostar says US Already In a Recession

Nov 8: Toll Brothers says Oct Worse Than Sept, Bernanke cautious, LOOK whiffs

Nov 2: Mortgage plague spreads, $96 oil

Oct 30: $93 oil, falling houses, UBS blows up

Oct 25: Merrill blows up, Caterpillar says weakness spreading, BOFA whacks 3,000

Oct 23: Omnicom Fine Q3, but New York Times sees October weakness in retail ads

Oct 19: WPP Misses targets, Wachovia and BOFA bomb, $90 oil

Oct 18: Yahoo and then Google report strong quarters, no evidence of slowdown.

Oct 17: Thornburg, mortgage-banker to rich people, bombs: not just sub-prime problem

Oct 15: Beazer, Countrywide, Tax receipts down to “recession levels.”

Oct 12: Spending by Top 10 Web Advertisers Drops in Sept vs. Aug?

Sep 28: News Corp’s Fox Interactive Media misses sales targets in July/August

Sep 28: Housing gets even worse.

Sep 20: Google reports anecdotal advertiser cutbacks from mortgage crisis (though not on Google)

Sep 19: CBS and Viacom say they see no signs of advertiser cutbacks

Sep 18: NY VC Fred Wilson: The Coming Downturn

Sep 14: First online ad estimate cut for mortgage crisis.

Sep 13: Countrywide gets life support, but we still worry about online ads.

Sep 12: Ad network Burst Media reports cancellations from “budget constraints”

Sep 11: Mortgage giant Countrywide fires 12,000, WaMu sees “perfect storm”

Sep 11: TNS reports two quarters of decline in US ads–first since 2001.

Sep 10: Online mortgage ads remain strong in August: Good sign or false signal?

Sep 6: Countrywide crumble and stock foreshadows Yahoo, Google, et al?

Sep 5: OpCo “cautiously optimistic” about mortgage mess. We’re cautiously pessimistic.

Aug 30: How Bad Could Mortgage Mess Get for Google, Yahoo, et al

Aug 29: Will mortgage crisis hurt web ads? Sure looks that way.

Aug 29: Bankrate CEO call provides more reason to worry about online ads.

Aug 27: Cracks in Manhattan’s commercial real-estate market?

Aug 22: JupiterMedia CEO Meckler says every Internet company now for sale.

Aug 17: Dear Internet Industry: Brace for harder times

Aug 17: What happens to Yahoo, Google, et al, in recessions?

Aug 16: About that crashing stock market

Aug 3: Bankrate confirms online ad market strong, print weak

Aug 1: The market’s crashing: Are you recession proof?

July 20: Google blows up the stock market

Recommendations/Ramifications

Sep 18: NY VC Fred Wilson: The Coming Downturn

Aug 17: Dear Internet Industry: Brace for harder times

Aug 17: What happens to Yahoo, Google, et al, in recessions?

Aug 1: The market’s crashing: Are you recession proof?

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.