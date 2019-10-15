There's a more than 25% risk of a US recession in the next year, Bloomberg Economics says

AP/Charles Krupa

There’s a 27% chance of a recession in the next 12 months, according to a Bloomberg Economics recession watch indicator.

The model pegged the probability of a recession at 13% a year ago, but the risk has fallen since December, when the odds stood at nearly 50%.

The chances of a recession in the next year are more than one in four, according to a Bloomberg Economics recession probability indicator.

The model pegs the probability of a recession in the next 12 months at 27%, the highest odds since April and more than double the 13% readout a year ago. However, in December it flashed a 48% chance of a recession in 2019, indicating the risk has diminished.

The tracker uses “a range of data spanning economic conditions, financial markets and gauges of underlying stress,” to predict the likelihood of downturns. They include the yield curve, real wage gains, corporate profit margins, and weekly filings for unemployment benefits.

The yield curve inverted earlier this year, fanning fears of a recession or two consecutive periods of economic contraction. However, it reverted last week, lifting hopes the economy will continue to grow.

Other warning signs such as a slowdown in manufacturing, wage growth, and hiring continued to fuel anxiety about a downturn.

