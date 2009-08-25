Recession Turns Guys Into 'Manorexics'

We’re not sure if we believe this one.



Sky News (via RecessionWire):

Professor Hubert Lacey, who runs the eating disorder unit at St George’s Hospital in London, has seen the number of male referrals double in the past few years.

“These are just my observations and because the numbers are so small, statistics can be misleading but I think there has been a cultural change,” he said.

“The recession is a factor because when jobs are under threat, people think more about how they present themselves.”

Si, 29, believes financial worries played a part in his eating disorder.

He said: “When I was a student and struggled with money, it was almost a reason to not eat.

This story fits in with other themes, like recession-driven tattoo removal, and the general pain inflicted on men during this “mancession.”

On the other hand, the report from London is in contradiction with a recent report from the New York Times, that fat is in! Really, they say “It’s Hip To Be Round.”

Hipsters, by nature contrarian, according to Dan Peres, the editor of Details, may be reacting in opposition to a president who is not only, as the press relentlessly reminds us, So Darn Smart, but also hits the gym every morning, has a conspicuously flat belly and, when not rescuing the economy or sparring with Kim Jong-il, shoots hoops.

“If we had a slob in the White House, all the hipsters would turn into some walking Chippendales calendar,” Mr. Peres said. Instead, the streets of Williamsburg are crowded with men who are, as he noted, “proudly rocking a gut.” Mr. Peres’s magazine has a term for these people: the new “poor-geoisie.” But the people lining up for $13 lobster rolls at the Brooklyn Flea last weekend hardly looked as if they were worried about making the rent.

