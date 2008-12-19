Recession To Hurt Botox, Plastic Surgery Business?

The latest business to feel the painful effects of the recession: Plastic surgery. See what we did there?



But seriously, The New York Times speculates that our current financial contraction might make people less willing to get nipped and tucked. At least, those folks who aren’t willing to sell their babies to pay for it.

NY Times: The advent of cosmetic Botox in 2002 posited the eradication of wrinkles as an affordable luxury amid a booming economy.

On television, reality shows like “Extreme Makeover” and “Dr. 90210” normalized vanity medicine, making cosmetic operations seem cuddly and carefree. Meanwhile, lenders rushed in to offer specialised lines of credit for cosmetic procedures…

But now, as the country plunges into recession, will financial hardship demote the pursuit of physical perfection?…

The preoccupation will likely still remain but cost concerns might undermine its pursuit.

Indeed, a few indicators suggest that financial constraints are beginning to interrupt the narrative of better living through surgery — at least temporarily. 60-two per cent of plastic surgeons who responded to a recent questionnaire from the American Society of Plastic Surgeons said they had performed fewer procedures in the first half of this year compared with the same period last year, according to the latest anecdotal information from the group…

More recently, a quarterly earnings statement from Mentor Corporation, a breast implant manufacturer, reported that the number of breast implants sold in the United States decreased 5 per cent during the three months ending Sept. 26 over the same period last year. In the last month, two manufacturers of cosmetic medical devices have closed.

“In Orange County, where plastic surgery is a part of their culture, doctors told me business is down 30 to 40 per cent,” said Thomas Seery, the president of realself.com, a site devoted to reviewing vanity-medicine procedures. “That tells me something is fundamentally changing there.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.