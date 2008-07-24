Recession So Bad Even Porn Industry Getting Slammed

The common wisdom is that porn, along with tobacco and booze, is recession-proof. Early evidence of that claim was on display recently in a press release claiming that tax rebate checks were boosting online porn revenues 30%. Unfortunately for those in the porn business, the survey and research accompanying it ended up being not, shall we say, fact-based.



Instead it looks like the porn business is truly suffering (Wired):

“From my experience, as long as I’ve been in this business, this is the first time I can say that we’re absolutely feeling the effects of the economy,” says Steve Orenstein, president and founder of Wicked Pictures, and a 29-year veteran of the adult-entertainment industry. “There was a line we used to use about this business being recession proof. When people talked about the economy, we’d say our business is fine. But look, now you’d have to be blind and deaf not to see that there are problems.”…

We haven’t laid anyone off or cut any salaries, but we’re trying to be smarter — cut the things we probably should have cut 10 years ago,” says Orenstein.

