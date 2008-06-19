Recession Slams Goldman Sachs: Execs Forced To Fly Coach, Share Town Cars

NYP: Goldman Sachs has been best of breed among its mortgage-mangled brethren, but even it is starting to feel the pinch of a slackening deal flow, which has led to pink slips and slashing perks…



Junior and mid-tier executives now fly coach instead of business class on flights shorter than four or five hours, according to sources.

The measures are also hitting some staffers where it really hurts: the gut. Staffers looking to gear up for a late night deal session, may have to ignore their hunger pangs until 7:30 p.m. rather than 5:30 p.m. and executives are also encouraged to share car services home, sources say.

