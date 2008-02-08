Recession Rorschach Test: Wal-Mart's Awful January

More recession fodder: Wal-Mart is reporting awful January results. Same store sales rose just .5%, well under the modest 2% that WMT had already predicted.

So: Do you find solace in the company’s explanation that sales were down because there was bad weather in the Midwest? Or are you terrified of the company’s explanation that sales were down because consumers were using their gift cards to buy food instead of electronics, toys, etc?

If you gravitate toward the first answer, it may be because you work at a big media conglomerate. If the latter take sounds more accurate, perhaps you’re employed (for now) by a big newspaper company.

