Recession-Minded U2 Plan To Offer Cheaper Tickets For Upcoming Tour

At a live radio show in London last night, U2 discussed plans for their upcoming tour, slated to take place this summer. Among other details, Bono said the band would attempt to offer lower ticket prices, what with the recession and all.



“We’re trying to work on some cheaper ticket prices because this is the recession,” he told the BBC. “We’re also going to have some very expensive ticket prices because rich people have feelings too!”

Are there still rich people? Anyway, this is a nice idea, but we don’t see it happening.

We have a feeling that Live Nation, who’ll be putting on this tour, won’t let the band sell really cheap tickets, below what a U2 concert typically costs to attend.

There are no doubt significant costs incurred in mounting such a tour that Live Nation has to make up, and we wouldn’t be surprised if someone (Live Nation, U2’s manager) didn’t try to convince U2 that there was a certain level at which an act of their magnitude needs to price their tickets.

