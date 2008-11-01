Recession Hits New York's Halloween Parade

Several sponsors of New York’s Halloween parade have pulled out because of the financial crisis. (Hey, don’t you know you’re supposed to spend money on Halloween?)



Crain’s New York: It’s scary out there. The financial crisis is so bad it’s even spooked sponsors of the city’s famed Halloween Parade.

Seven major sponsors of the parade, which fund many of the large floats, have pulled out because “they just couldn’t afford it this year,” Jeanne Fleming, the parade’s artistic director, said Thursday…

Major sponsors donate $25,000 and up while small sponsorships start at $500. Ms. Fleming confirmed a report in Thursday’s Metro newspaper that water bottler Perrier, which is owned by Nestle, dropped out at the last minute, but she would not say how much it contributed.

Ms. Fleming said she is working with half the budget she had last year, leaving her with a $4,000 deficit. She declined to give more specifics…

Major sponsors still committed to this year’s parade include Jagermeister, the licorice-flavored liqueur, the Village Voice, WKTU Radio and the Monster energy drink maker, which will distribute drinks along the route.

The NY1 cable television news channel, another of the sponsors, will broadcast the parade live.

