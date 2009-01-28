Recession Hits Girl Scout Cookies

Now we know it’s really bad out there. The economic downturn has forced the makers of Girl Scout cookies to reduce the number of cookies they put in each box and shrink certain varieties.



LA Times: As the cost of baking and transporting the group’s famous sweets shoots through the roof, the Girl Scouts of the USA has decided to package fewer cookies into boxes of Thin Mints, Do-si-dos and Tagalongs and to shrink the Lemon Chalet Creme cookies.

“In order to give the customer the product they’re used to instead of raising the price, this was the only alternative, lowering the weight of the cookies rather than asking the customers to pay more,” said Michelle Tompkins, a Girl Scouts spokeswoman. “I’m sure that in the future, you’ll see more of these changes go into effect.”

The already-high prices average $3.50 a box but can go as high as $4.50 a box, producing $700 million worth of sales per year.

Who knows how many recession-stung customers will actually be willing to shell out four dollars for a box of cookies? But if you do, you won’t be consuming as many calories.

