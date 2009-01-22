Recession Got You Down? Let It Out!

Hilary Lewis

Has the recession got you feeling sad? Angry? Of course. So, go ahead, cry and get mad all you want! Those feelings will help you save the economy.

Time: [Sadness] helps us avoid bad choices in the future. As a team of researchers pointed out last year in Psychological Science, sadness can also stimulate something this economy desperately needs: consumer spending…

Feeling anger usually makes people more willing to take risks…[O]ur struggling economy needs risk takers, people willing to give up certainty for the possibility of grand success. Taking great risk to chase great reward is, arguably, the essence of capitalism; a couple of kids max out their credit cards and work late nights in a garage, and a few years later, they sell YouTube for $1.6 billion.

Feeling better, er, worse, yet? Well, Time just saved you tons of money on therapy.

