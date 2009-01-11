Recession Forces Real Wives Of New York To Scrimp And Save

The cast of Bravo’s reality TV show, The Real Housewives of New York City, were at the premiere of the Anne Hathaway/Kate Hudson wedding comedy, Bride Wars, Monday night. Who knows why? But it did give us a chance to ask the women who are supposed to represent the rich wives of Manhattan how the recession has been affecting them.

Countess Luann deLesseps told us that she has been shopping less, choosing instead to follow the new trend of “shopping [her] closet.” She also said she’s been staying home more and doing more family dinners.

Fellow Housewife Jill Zarin, however, is proudly still shopping (we’re sure Manhattan department stores are relieved), but she said, she’s “looking for a deal.”

Let’s hope she doesn’t get taken by someone promising something too good to be true, like Bernie Madoff. Zarin also noted that she knew people who were wiped out by Bernie Madoff, including the parents of kids at her daughter’s school. “It’s horrible,” Zarin said.



