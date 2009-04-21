Layaway: The Recession-Friendly Way To Buy Concert Tickets

Summer concert season kicked off this weekend with the Coachella Music Festival. Even though tickets for three days of performances by The Killers, Paul McCartney, MIA, and The Cure (among others) went for $269 a pop, this year’s festival is expected to be the third best attended in Coachella history—recession be damned!

How’d organisers get concertgoers to fork over all that money for tickets? Simple. They offered them on layaway, an option that 18 per cent of ticket buyers took advantage of.

Even though final attendance figures haven’t been released, they likely won’t top the 186,000 guests who turned up to see a reunited Rage Against The Machine in 2007, Coachella’s most attended year.

Other festivals seem to be following Coachella’s lead, selling tickets on layaway or featuring landmark performances—clearly the way to boost attendance.

Chicago’s Lollapalooza in August doesn’t even have a confirmed lineup yet but advance ticket sales have been strong for the past three weeks, likely due in part to a planned performance from the reunited Jane’s Addiction.

June’s Bonnaroo festival is also offering tickets on layaway. Passes go for $249.50 for four days of performances from Nine Inch Nails (possibly on their farewell tour), Bruce Springsteen, Phish, The Beastie Boys and others.

Photo from Flickr user vonlohmann

