Recession Changes How We Waste Our Time

We’ve said it before: no matter what happens, please save the New York Times’ interactive graphics department. Their latest jewel is an interactive chart of how we spend our time each day, broken up between things like eatings, socializing and watching TV, and how that’s different among the employed, unemployed, young, old, childless, etc. Definitely a nice time waster in itself.

