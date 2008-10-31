Recession Boosts Wii Sales? Nintendo Ups Forecast

Nintendo’s earnings report was filled with a lot of what you might expect in this economy – profits were 16% below expectations because the yen gained substantially on the euro and the dollar. But one bit of good news: They said more people are going to buy a Wii this fiscal year (ending in March) than they thought three months ago.



In August the company said they would sell 26.5 million Wiis, and today they upped that to 27.5 million. Makes sense: The Wii was, until recently, priced cheaper than the other two consoles. (The Xbox 360’s base model is cheaper than the Wii but only after a September price cut.) And it’s been able to draw in mainstream and casual-gaming buyers along with hardcore gamers.

So while some analysts predict that the mainstream audience is cutting back on its video game spending, Nintendo, at least, thinks it’s poised to have a good winter.

