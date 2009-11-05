The Recession Is Awesome For Young Americans

TO MANY American workers, the above headline would seem like a terrible joke. Long-term unemployment, combined with the prospect of near-permanent contraction in labour forces in key sectors like manufacturing and construction, means that a large cohort of workers will emerge from the recession all but unemployable.

Continue reading the entire article at The Economist’s Free Exchange blog — >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.