Recession Be Damned, Google Does April Fools'

Reviewing Google’s April Fool’s gags over the years, we wondered if the company would pull a prank this year even though there’s a recession on. After all, Google has itself laid off 300 people this year.



Click here to see Google’s gags from 2000 through 2008 →

We needn’t have wondered. There are at least two gags on Google live right now.

The first is breakthrough in artificial intelligence named CADIE (for “Cognitive Autoheuristic Distributed-Intelligence Entity”). Turns out CADIE loves Pandas.

Here’s how Google announced CADIE:

And here is CADIE’s blog:

The second gag is a new YouTube layout. Note that the YouTube homepage team’s top “spotlight” video is on Tarte Tatin, the classic French upside down pie. Clever.

Here’s how the YouTube people recommend you view the new layout:

