Recession Be Damned, Google Does April Fools'

Nicholas Carlson

Reviewing Google’s April Fool’s gags over the years, we wondered if the company would pull a prank this year even though there’s a recession on. After all, Google has itself laid off 300 people this year.

Click here to see Google’s gags from 2000 through 2008 →

We needn’t have wondered. There are at least two gags on Google live right now.

The first is breakthrough in artificial intelligence named CADIE (for “Cognitive Autoheuristic Distributed-Intelligence Entity”). Turns out CADIE loves Pandas.

Here’s how Google announced CADIE:

f?id=49d3505c14b9b9c500bde96e

And here is CADIE’s blog:

f?id=49d3508d796c7aec0084c90a

The second gag is a new YouTube layout. Note that the YouTube homepage team’s top “spotlight” video is on Tarte Tatin, the classic French upside down pie. Clever. 

f?id=49d3518414b9b9c500bde9a6

Here’s how the YouTube people recommend you view the new layout:

f?id=49d351cb14b9b9c500bde9b3

Click here to see Google’s gags from 2000 through 2008 →

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.